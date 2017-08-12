Kenya election commission: Kenyatta winner of presidential ballot

The Kenya election commission on Friday declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second and final five-year term in this week's polls, despite opposition objections over the fairness of the vote.

Kenyatta took 54.27 percent of the vote, and opposition leader Raila Odinga took 44.74 percent, said election commission head Wafula Chebukati.

