Kenya election commission: Kenyatta winner of presidential ballot

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot inside a polling station in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI: The Kenya election commission on Friday declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second and final five-year term in this week's polls, despite opposition objections over the fairness of the vote.

Kenyatta took 54.27 percent of the vote, and opposition leader Raila Odinga took 44.74 percent, said election commission head Wafula Chebukati.

(reporting by Katharine Houreld)

Source: Reuters