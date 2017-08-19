Kenya opposition files case at Supreme Court challenging election results

Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results of last week's presidential election.

NAIROBI: Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results of last week's presidential election.

Election authorities has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Aug. 8 election by 1.4 million votes but opposition leader Raila Odinga said those results are false. He has not yet presented proof of rigging.

