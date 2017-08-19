Kenya opposition files case at Supreme Court challenging election results
NAIROBI: Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results of last week's presidential election.
Election authorities has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Aug. 8 election by 1.4 million votes but opposition leader Raila Odinga said those results are false. He has not yet presented proof of rigging.
