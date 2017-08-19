Kenya opposition files case at Supreme Court challenging election results

World

Kenya opposition files case at Supreme Court challenging election results

Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results of last week's presidential election.

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, from the National Super Alliance (NASA), coalition protest outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI: Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results of last week's presidential election.

Election authorities has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Aug. 8 election by 1.4 million votes but opposition leader Raila Odinga said those results are false. He has not yet presented proof of rigging.

(reporting by Humphrey Malalo,; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters