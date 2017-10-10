Kenya opposition lawmakers say to boycott parliament over proposed election law amendments

NAIROBI: Kenyan opposition lawmakers said on Tuesday they would boycott parliament over proposed election law amendments ahead of a rerun of a presidential vote on Oct. 26, a contest experts say looks increasingly unlikely to happen.

The poll pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against opposition leader Raila Odinga must be held by the end of October, according to a Supreme Court ruling. Judges ordered the re-run after nullifying Kenyatta's win in Aug. 8 polls due to procedural irregularities.

(reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by John Stonestreet)