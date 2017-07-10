Kenya opposition leader hospitalised with suspected food poisoning

The head of Kenya's opposition alliance has been hospitalised with suspected food poisoning while campaigning for national elections scheduled for next month, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Raila Odinga, the head of the National Super Alliance, is running against President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a second and final five-year term.

"Mr Odinga feels quite comfortable and is being examined by a doctor at Mombasa Hospital. The doctor feels that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. There is no reason for anyone to worry about Mr Odinga's health," said a short statement put out by Odinga's spokesman Salim Lone.

Kenyans will choose a president, legislators and local representatives at the Aug. 8 polls. Citizens are hoping it will be peaceful, but some fear a repeat of the violent clashes that followed the disputed 2007 election. More than 1,200 people were killed.

