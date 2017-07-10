Kenya opposition leader hospitalised with suspected food poisoning

The head of Kenya's opposition alliance has been hospitalised with suspected food poisoning while campaigning for national elections scheduled for next month, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, attends their campaign rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI: The head of Kenya's opposition alliance has been hospitalised with suspected food poisoning while campaigning for national elections scheduled for next month, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Raila Odinga, the head of the National Super Alliance, is running against President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a second and final five-year term.

"Mr Odinga feels quite comfortable and is being examined by a doctor at Mombasa Hospital. The doctor feels that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. There is no reason for anyone to worry about Mr Odinga's health," said a short statement put out by Odinga's spokesman Salim Lone.

Kenyans will choose a president, legislators and local representatives at the Aug. 8 polls. Citizens are hoping it will be peaceful, but some fear a repeat of the violent clashes that followed the disputed 2007 election. More than 1,200 people were killed.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

