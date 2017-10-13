Kenya police shoot dead two protesters amid opposition demonstrations

KISUMU, Kenya: Kenyan police shot dead two people and wounded a third person on Friday when a crowd of opposition demonstrators attempted to storm a police station, a local official in Kenya's southwestern Siaya county said.

County Commissioner Josephine Onunga said a group of around 20 youths had attempted to take over Bondo police station and that officers had been forced to open fire to repel them.

