Kenya police teargas vote protesters in capital

NAIROBI: Kenyan police fired teargas at opposition supporters rallying in Nairobi on Friday calling for the removal of election board officials they blame for August's cancelled presidential vote.

The confrontation in the capital occurred as demonstrations got under way in the country's other major cities for the second time this week.

The re-run of the Aug. 8 vote is currently scheduled for Oct. 26 but the opposition is threatening a boycott if election board officials are not removed.

