Kenya police use teargas to disperse opposition protesters in three cities

NAIROBI: Kenyan police used teargas on Friday to disperse opposition protesters in the country's three main cities who were demanding electoral reform, Reuters witnesses said.

On Thursday, the government banned demonstrations in the central business districts of the capital Nairobi, the coastal city of Mombasa and the western city of Kisumu.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Joseph Akwiri in Mombasa; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Gareth Jones)