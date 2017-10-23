Kenya to charge opposition leader's sister with incitement to violence

Kenyan prosecutors will charge the sister of opposition leader Raila Odinga and opposition senator Fred Outa with incitement to violence and other crimes after attacks on staff of the election board last week, the chief prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Odinga has been due to compete against incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in a repeat presidential election on Oct. 26, but pulled out earlier this month, saying the polls would not be free and fair and calling for a boycott of the vote.

