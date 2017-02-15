Kenyan court of appeal frees jailed officials of doctors' union

NAIROBI: Kenya's Court of Appeal on Wednesday ordered the release of officials of the national doctors' union to continue negotiations with the government over a strike that has paralysed the public health sector.

The officials were ordered to serve a one-month jail term on Monday after a lower court found them guilty of contempt of court in relation to the strike which started in December.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Janet Lawrence)