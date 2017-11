NAIROBI: Kenyan police fired in the air on Friday to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters gathered outside the airport in the capital Nairobi, a Reuters witness said.

Despite the police's partial ban on protests in the capital, the demonstrators gathered near the airport to wait for the return of their leader, Raila Odinga, from an overseas trip.

(Reporting by Baz Ratner,; Writing by Maggie Fick,; Editing by Larry King)