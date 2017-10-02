Kenyan police fire teargas at opposition protesters in capital

NAIROBI: Kenyan police teargas in the capital Nairobi fired on Monday at opposition supporters protesting against the retention of the election officials they blame for last month's botched elections.

Police also fired teargas to disperse protesters in the western city of Kisumu, Reuters witnesses in both cities said. Fresh presidential elections are due to be held Oct. 26 after the Supreme Court voided August's polls due to irregularities.

