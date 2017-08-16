Kenyan police raid offices of pro-democracy organisation

NAIROBI: Kenyan police and tax authorities on Wednesday raided the office of a pro-democracy organisation that had raised questions over preparations for last week's disputed elections.

"They are outside the gates right now," Gladwell Otieno, the executive director of Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG), told Reuters by phone. The raid follows a letter from the government on Tuesday accusing the organisation of not being properly registered.

