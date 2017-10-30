Kenyan President Kenyatta re-elected with 98 per cent of vote: Commission

NAIROBI: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won last week's repeat presidential election with slightly more than 98 percent of the vote, the head of the election commission said on Monday.

The turnout for the vote, which was boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, was just under 39 percent of the 19.6 million registered voters, Wafula Chebukati said.

