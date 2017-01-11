Kerry to attend Middle East peace conference on January 15 in Paris

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a Middle East peace conference organised by France and to be held in Paris on Jan. 15, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

The conference is aimed at determining whether Israelis and Palestinians could be brought back to negotiations and revive moribund peace talks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the conference proposal.

