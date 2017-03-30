Key US senator cites concerns in probe into possible Russia-Trump links

WASHINGTON: The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday he did not want to prejudge the outcome of an investigation of potential links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, but cited several issues of concern.

"We are seeking to determine if there is an actual fire, but so far there is a great, great deal of smoke," Senator Mark Warner said at a hearing.

Both the Trump administration and Moscow have denied such allegations.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)