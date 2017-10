ANKARA: Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran would not walk out of a multinational nuclear deal and welcomed backing given by its European signatories.

But he warned that if the United States tore up the deal ,"Iran will shred it", referring to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump, state TV reported.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)