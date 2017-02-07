Channel NewsAsia

Khamenei tells Trump 'no enemy can paralyse' Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Tehran to stop its missile tests, and called on Iranians to respond to Trump's "threats" on Friday's anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

  • Posted 07 Feb 2017 17:20
  • Updated 07 Feb 2017 17:35
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran, February 7, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he delivers a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran, February 7, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Military commanders salute during a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, February 7, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran, February 7, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
"No enemy can paralyse the Iranian nation," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his website in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran.

" says 'you should be afraid of me'. No! The Iranian people will respond to his words on Feb 10, (the anniversary of revolution) and will show their stance against such threats."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)

- Reuters