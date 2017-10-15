Killer drivers in the UK to face life in prison: Reports

LONDON: Drivers in the United Kingdom who cause death by dangerous driving could face life in prison under new laws to be announced by the government, British media reported on Sunday (Oct 15).

The move comes after campaigns by the families of victims and members of parliament and public consultation by the Ministry of Justice, the Mirror reported.

Dangerous driving includes speeding and driving while using mobile phones while those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will also face a similar sentence.

The new law which will replace the current maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, will be announced on Monday, the Sunday Express reported.

According to British media, Dominic Raab, the justice minister, said: “We’ve taken a long hard look at driving sentences, and we received 9,000 submissions to our consultation. Based on the seriousness of the worst cases, the anguish of the victims’ families, and maximum penalties for other serious offences such as manslaughter, we intend to introduce life sentences of imprisonment for those who wreck lives by driving dangerously, drunk or high on drugs."

The minister added that the government will introduce a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, punishable by imprisonment, to "fill a gap in the law" and reflect the seriousness of some of the injuries suffered by victims in this category of case.

The Guardian reported that 157 people were sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving last year. Another 32 were convicted of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.