KPMG South Africa clears out top leadership over Gupta scandal

JOHANNESBURG: Global auditor KPMG said on Friday its South African chief executive, chairman and six top partners had resigned over work done for the Guptas, businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma accused of improperly influencing government contracts.

KPMG said it would donate the 40 million rand (2.21 million pounds) it earned in fees from Gupta-controlled firms to charity and refund 23 million rand it earned compiling a controversial report for the South African tax service.

"This has been a painful period and the firm has fallen short of the standards we set for ourselves, and that the public rightly expects from us," incoming CEO Nhlamu Dlomu said in a statement.

"I want to apologise to the public, our people and clients for the failings that have been identified by the investigation."

