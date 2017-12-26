Kremlin - Must check if Navalny election boycott call complies with law

Calls by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to boycott next year's presidential elections need to be carefully studied to see whether they comply with the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He also said the legitimacy of the elections would not be influenced by the absence of one would-be participant.

Navalny was barred on Monday from running in the March 18 election after officials ruled he was ineligible to take part due to a suspended prison sentence he says was trumped up.

