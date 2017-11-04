Kremlin - no cooperation between Russia and US on North Korea: RIA

There is no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea issue for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

MOSCOW: There is no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea issue for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

"There is no cooperation so far. Only periodic exchanges of views," he said. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.

