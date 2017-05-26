Kremlin - Putin, Macron meeting a chance to get acquainted

A meeting next week near Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin is an opportunity for both leaders to get a better feel for each other, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"This provides us with an opportunity to talk frankly and to get a better feel for each other," Ushakov told reporters. He said the meeting would also allow Moscow and Paris "to get a better feel for the nuances of each other's position".

"The main thing for the presidents is to get acquainted with each other and discuss the topical issues of the international situation," Ushakov said.

