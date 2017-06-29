Kremlin: Putin, Trump to meet on sidelines of G20 summit

Russia's Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg next week, but no separate meeting is planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russia's Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg next week, but no separate meeting is planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"They will meet in any case there, on the sidelines of this summit, but no (separate) meeting is planned at the moment," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)