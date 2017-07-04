Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting agreed for July 7 in Hamburg - agencies

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Tuesday.

"(It's been) agreed for the seventh," RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)