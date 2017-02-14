Kremlin denies campaign to discredit French election contender Macron

KIEV: Allegations that the Kremlin carried out media and cyber attacks on the campaign of French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron are absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Richard Ferrand, Macron's party chief, said on Monday the French politician was a "fake news" target of Russian media and that his campaign was facing thousands of cyber attacks.

"We didn't have and do not have any intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or in their electoral processes in particular," Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

"That there is a hysterical anti-Putin campaign in certain countries abroad is an obvious fact."

The allegation that Kremlin-backed media were seeking to influence public opinion in European countries was simply absurd, Peskov added.

