Kremlin says allegations Moscow had role in Montenegro coup are absurd

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday dismissed allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in an attempted coup in the Adriatic republic last October as absurd and unsubstantiated.

"These (are) absurd accusations. ... We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including Montenegro," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

On election day last October, Montenegrin authorities arrested 20 people from neighbouring Serbia on charges of planning armed attacks against the state.

It later said Russian nationalists were also involved in a foiled plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic and bring an opposition figure to power.

On Sunday, Montenegro's Special Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic said a Russian diplomat he identified as Eduard Shishmakov was involved in the plot.

