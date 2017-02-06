Kremlin says disagrees with Trump over Iran comments

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman told reporters on Monday that the Kremlin did not agree with comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran was a terrorist state.

But differences between Russia and the United States should not stop the two countries from building a mutually beneficial relationship, said Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman.

"It's not a secret that Moscow and Washington's views on many international issues are diametrically opposed," Peskov said.

