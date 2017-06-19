Kremlin says EU's extended sanctions on Russia are illegitimate

Russia takes an extremely negative view of the European Union's decision to extend sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and considers them illegitimate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Monday.

A general view is seen of the Crimean town of Yalta March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

