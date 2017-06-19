Kremlin says EU's extended sanctions on Russia are illegitimate
Russia takes an extremely negative view of the European Union's decision to extend sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and considers them illegitimate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Monday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)