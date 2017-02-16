Kremlin says hopes to repair US ties, but time is being wasted

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday political turbulence in the United States was delaying the resumption of better relations between Washington and Moscow, which are needed to tackle global problems.

"We hope that sooner or later the process will start to resume a normal business relationship with Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"We're losing time in terms of solving global problems. Because there are lots of problems which are of a sort that neither the United States nor Russia can solve them effectively alone."

Peskov was responding to a question about a possible U.S. probe into the resignation of President Donald Trump's national security adviser - the latest in a series of White House missteps and controversies.

He said he was unaware of the calls for an inquiry and it was an internal matter for the United States.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jack Stubbs)