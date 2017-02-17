Kremlin says not disappointed by how US-Russia ties are developing

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday it was not disappointed by how U.S.-Russia ties were developing under U.S. President Donald Trump and that it would only be possible to assess the outlook for relations once the leaders of both countries had met.

"We haven't been wearing rose-tinted glasses, we never harboured illusions, so there is nothing to be disappointed in," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Peskov was responding to a question about whether the Kremlin felt let down by the lack of progress in improving ties with the United States since the inauguration of Trump, who pledged in his campaign to try to rebuild ties with Russia.

"There has not yet been substantive contact between the two heads of state. It's not known when this will happen. And probably only after they talk will it be clear where significant differences remain and where it is possible to discover areas for cooperation," said Peskov.

