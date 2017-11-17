Kremlin says not yet known if Putin will seek re-election

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday it was not yet known if Russian President Vladimir Putin will run for re-election when his term ends next year.

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday it was not yet known if Russian President Vladimir Putin will run for re-election when his term ends next year.

Peskov said Putin met former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to talk about a strategy for economic development up to 2024. Asked if Kudrin was helping draft Putin's programme for the next term, Peskov told reporters: "It is now yet known if Putin will run for the next presidential term."

The next six-year term expires in 2024.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)