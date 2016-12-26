Kremlin says Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria by phone

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Syria crisis in a phone conversation on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is visiting Russia now, also took part in the call, it added. Erdogan called Putin to express his condolences over the crash of Russian TU-154 plane near the Black Sea city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

