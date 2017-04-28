Kremlin says report that Putin will meet Trump in May is 'wishful thinking'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that a media report that President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were to meet in May was "wishful thinking".

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that the two leaders were set to meet for the first time in May, citing two government sources, one in Russia and one in the United States.

