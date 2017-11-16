Kremlin says to host Syria summit with officials from Iran and Turkey

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday Russia would host a Syria summit on Nov. 22 involving officials from Iran and Turkey.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said reporters on a conference call the summit would be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"... We are talking about the countries that are the guarantors of the Syrian peace process, the agenda is Syria," said Peskov.

