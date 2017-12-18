Kremlin says US tip-off about planned attack 'saved many lives'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that a U.S. tip-off about a planned attack in St Petersburg had helped save many lives and that Russia and the United States should try to cooperate in the same way in future.

The United States provided intelligence to Russia that helped thwart a potentially deadly bomb attack in St. Petersburg, U.S. and Russian officials said on Sunday, in a rare public show of cooperation despite deep strains between the two countries.

"It cannot be called anything but an ideal example of cooperation in fighting terrorism," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"We should aim at such standards."

