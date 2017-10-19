Kurdish forces still control Khurmala oil field northwest of Kirkuk - TV

BAGHDAD: Kurdish forces have not withdrawn from the Khurmala oil field, northwest of Kirkuk, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said on Thursday, citing a Peshmerga commander.

Khurmala is part of the geological structure of the Kirkuk oil basin. It was developed by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government as it lies in its administrative boundaries.

Iraqi forces on Monday seized the Kirkuk province from Kurdish forces who deployed there in 2014.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)