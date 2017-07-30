Kurdish-led administration in Syria sets election dates - official

BEIRUT: The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria will hold elections for local councils and a regional assembly in September, November and January, a Kurdish official said on Saturday on a social networking feed.

Kurdish groups and their allies control swathes of northern Syria in areas held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of militias spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by David Clarke)