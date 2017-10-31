Kurdish-led authorities in north Syria invited to Moscow-backed congress, official says
BEIRUT: Russia has invited the Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria to its proposed congress of Syria's various ethnic groups, a senior Kurdish official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are studying the issue and our stance has been positive so far," said Badran Jia Kurd, an adviser to the administration that governs Kurdish-led autonomous regions of northern Syria.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)