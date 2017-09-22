Kurdish referendum matter of Turkey's national security, PM Yildirim says

A planned independence referendum in Kurdish northern Iraq is a matter of national security for Turkey and Ankara will never accept a change of status in Iraq or Syria, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

ISTANBUL: A planned independence referendum in Kurdish northern Iraq is a matter of national security for Turkey and Ankara will never accept a change of status in Iraq or Syria, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

"An action that will change the status in Syria and Iraq is an unacceptable result for Turkey, and we will do what is necessary," Yildirim said, in comments carried live on television.

President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to impose sanctions against Kurdish northern Iraq. Turkish troops are also carrying out military exercises near the border.

