Kurdish YPG militia aims to conquer Syrian region, not fighting IS - minister

ISTANBUL: Recent developments in Syria's Raqqa show that the Kurdish YPG militia, backed by the United States, is more concerned about capturing territory than fighting Islamic State, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a speech on Thursday.

Turkey has expressed anger that a convoy of Islamic State fighters were allowed to withdraw from Raqqa last month. U.S. support for the Syria Kurdish fighters who spearheaded the offensive to capture Raqqa has also created tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Turkish procurement of defence equipment from the United States is being delayed, according to the text of Cavusoglu's speech, and Turkey is developing alternative solutions for this sector.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)