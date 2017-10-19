Kurdistan never intended to engage in war with Iraq, foreign minister says

The ‭Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) never intended to engage in a war with the Iraqi army, Kurdish foreign minister Falah Mustafa Bakir told broadcaster CNN in an interview.

CAIRO: The ‭Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) never intended to engage in a war with the Iraqi army, Kurdish foreign minister Falah Mustafa Bakir told broadcaster CNN in an interview.

‭ There is a need for dialogue between KRG and Iraq so as to reach a common understanding, Bakir said, adding that the dispute was not about oil or the national flag but about the future of two nations.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)