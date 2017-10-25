Kurdistan Regional Government offers to freeze referendum results - statement

The Kurdistan Regional Government in a statement early on Wednesday offered to freeze the results of an earlier referendum on independence as part of an offer to defuse the crisis with the Iraqi central government in Baghdad.

CAIRO: The Kurdistan Regional Government in a statement early on Wednesday offered to freeze the results of an earlier referendum on independence as part of an offer to defuse the crisis with the Iraqi central government in Baghdad.

The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to all military operations in the northern region. The KRG called for an open dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad based on the country's constitution.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali, editing by G Crosse)