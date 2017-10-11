Kurds vying for control over oil with Syrian army - Syria's Foreign Minister

Syria's Kurds are competing with the Syrian army for control over oil-producing areas, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Wednesday.

"They (the Kurds) know well that Syria will not allow its sovereignty to be violated under any conditions," Moualem told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"They are now drunk on U.S. assistance and support. But they need to understand that this assistance won't last forever."

