Kuwait executes seven prisoners, including a member of ruling family

RIYADH: Kuwait executed seven people at its central prison on Wednesday, including a member of the ruling Al-Sabah family, according to a statement carried by state news agency KUNA.

The six men and one woman were executed by hanging, the statement said. On the list were two Kuwaiti nationals, including Faisal Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was convicted of murder.

The other six were convicted of a variety of offences including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

