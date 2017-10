Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak al-Sabah offered the resignation of his government on Monday, pan-Arab satellite channel Al Arabiya TV reported.

DUBAI: Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak al-Sabah offered the resignation of his government on Monday, pan-Arab satellite channel Al Arabiya TV reported.

(Reporting By Noah Browning and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)