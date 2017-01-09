Kuwait re-routes 14 flights due to bad weather - KUNA

DUBAI: Kuwait has re-routed fourteen incoming flights on Monday due to bad weather conditions, state news agency KUNA said, quoting the country's civil aviation authority.

Flights were re-routed to airports in Damam, Doha and Manama since 0400 local time until visibility is restored, the statement said.

The first flights have resumed to Kuwait International Airport at 0700 local time, the statement added.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)