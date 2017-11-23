Kuwait's emir leaves hospital after successful medical tests - agency

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after successful medical tests, state news agency (KUNA) reported, one day after he was admitted following a cold.

The agency cited Emiri Court Affairs Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as saying that the 88-year-old ruler of the Gulf Arab state, which is allied with the West, left hospital after "successfully completing regular medical tests".

(Reporting by Dahmlia Nehme; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)