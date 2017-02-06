Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Kuwait's new opera house catches fire

Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic US$770-million venue opened to the public.

  • Posted 06 Feb 2017 18:15
  • Updated 06 Feb 2017 18:50
A handout picture released by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on October 31, 2016 shows artists performing on stage during the opening ceremony of the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad grand cultural centre in the capital Kuwait City. (Photo: AFP / HO / KUNA)

KUWAIT: Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic US$770-million venue opened to the public.

A thick plume of black smoke rose from the waterfront Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre, television footage showed.

Firefighters on a crane sprayed water onto the building, a structure covered with geometric Islamic patterns.

Broadway musical "Cats" was due to open there on Thursday, according to the centre's website.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

- Reuters