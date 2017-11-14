Kuwait tells Aoun it supports Lebanese sovereignty

Kuwait's ambassador to Lebanon told President Michel Aoun the Gulf monarchy supports his efforts to overcome the "delicate situation" and stands by Lebanese sovereignty, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Lebanon's Saudi-allied Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri declared his resignation on Nov. 4 in a broadcast from Riyadh, throwing Lebanon into political crisis.

Saudi Arabia, an ally of Kuwait, has accused Lebanon of declaring war on it because of the influence of Iran-backed Hezbollah, and has advised Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

