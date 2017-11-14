Kuwait tells Aoun it supports Lebanese sovereignty
BEIRUT: Kuwait's ambassador to Lebanon told President Michel Aoun the Gulf monarchy supports his efforts to overcome the "delicate situation" and stands by Lebanese sovereignty, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Lebanon's Saudi-allied Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri declared his resignation on Nov. 4 in a broadcast from Riyadh, throwing Lebanon into political crisis.
Saudi Arabia, an ally of Kuwait, has accused Lebanon of declaring war on it because of the influence of Iran-backed Hezbollah, and has advised Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)